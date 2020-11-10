Police need help identifying suspects in robbery

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding burglars in the area.

Police say the suspects were last seen at a Pit Stop Market and Deli off KY 192 on Saturday morning.

They are accused of breaking into the store and stealing items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.