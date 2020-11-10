Advertisement

Police need help identifying suspects in robbery

(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding burglars in the area.

Police say the suspects were last seen at a Pit Stop Market and Deli off KY 192 on Saturday morning.

They are accused of breaking into the store and stealing items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 9, 2020

