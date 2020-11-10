Police, firefighters investigating after ‘very suspicious’ fires at vacant Wise County homes

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County authorities are investigating after multiple “suspicious” fires in the town of Appalachia.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore told CBS affiliate WJHL the sheriff’s office joined the investigation into the series of fires at the request of the Appalachia Fire Department.

AFD officials posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that the department had responded to several structure fires the week prior, two of which were “very suspicious.”

No injuries have been reported in relation to the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to either call the sheriff’s office at 276-328-3756 or the fire department at 276-565-0732.