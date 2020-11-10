Advertisement

November warmth: One more potentially record breaking day before rain returns

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High-temperature records fell at both our official reporting stations on Monday and there’s a chance it could happen again today. Big changes are coming soon though.

Today and Tonight

It will be a tale of two skies on this Tuesday. We’ll start the day sunny, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the day as the cold front approaches our region. That won’t stop our highs from climbing to near 80 degrees though. If we get there, we will break the records for this day at NWS Jackson and the London/Corbin Airport. We broke the records at both yesterday with 81 and 80, respectively.

Tonight, rain chances roll in, especially late. Temperatures with the cloud cover will only drop into the mid-60s. Be careful on the roads if you are out late.

Extended Forecast

Veterans Day Wednesday can be summed up in one word: Soggy. I wish I had better news, because I know there are a host of events going on to honor those who have given so much for us to able to be free. Remember to thank a veteran, not just tomorrow, but every day. Daytime highs will likely be in the upper 60s and happen fairly early in the day, thanks to the cold front mentioned above. Lows will drop into the upper 40s Wednesday night as the system departs, taking the rain with it.

Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and then sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s and lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

There are some rain chances this weekend, but models are split on that, so we’ll wait a little longer to talk about that.

