Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and two new deaths on Tuesday.

The Bell County Health Department reported two new deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 23. Health officials also reported 17 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,017 with 191 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 45 new cases with six probable cases. Knott County has 15 new cases bringing the county’s total to 429. Leslie County reported two new cases bringing the total to 158 with 84 of those active. There are five new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 350 with 164 of those active. Owsley County reported one new case bringing the total to 106 with 11 of those active. Perry County reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 668 with 248 of those active. There are seven new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 107 with 34 of those active. Lee County reported one new case bringing the total to 186 with 18 of those active. Health officials are also working to confirm cases at the Lee Adjustment Center.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported seven new cases and nine probable cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 734 with 293 of those active. Jackson County reported one new case, four probable cases and seven recovered cases bringing the total to 335 with 74 of those active. Rockcastle County has five new cases, one probable case and 24 recovered cases bringing the total to 311 with 39 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 35 new cases Tuesday. Health officials also so they have an additional 12 cases that were investigated on Saturday but failed to make the reporting list. This brings the county’s total to 1,849 with 607 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,049.

The Knox County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 1,005 with 190 of those active.

