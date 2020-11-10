'Live this adventure’: Pike County artist comes home to brighten up tourism

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the years, Jordan Justice has painted murals and other projects across the region. From Pikeville to Somerset, his art has brought people out to snap photos and check out the scenery.

But his most recent project brought him back home to Elkhorn City, where he is using his talents to showcase all the area has to offer.

“So, it’s almost like I’ve been practicing, you know, honing my craft for my hometown,” Justice said.

Justice is painting a mural on the side of Ducker’s Barn and Grill, a bright scene to represent the city’s tourism opportunities.

“The company asked for a mural. And they wanted to give back to Elkhorn. They wanted to make it about how beautiful the city is and the adventures that you can have with your family here,” said Justice.

The left side of the mural shows a night by the Russell Fork River, fishing and camping out by the water. The right side shows kayaking and mountain adventures that are available in the city. In the middle, Justice plans to add a large elk— representing the animal and the city itself. But he says the mural represents so much more.

“Elkhorn is all about family. That’s what this mural’s about. It’s the 24-hour adventure that you can spend with your family,” said Justice. “So, come down and take a photo with your family. Bring your side-by-side, or four-wheeler, or whatever you have, Then just live this adventure.”

As he dives back into his hometown pride, with the blessing of his art teacher Willa May, he said he feels like he’s back in the past.

“Growing up here and riding my bike through these streets? It was amazing,” Justice said. “And then, as I’ve been working on this, my children have done the exact same thing. It’s reliving my past.”

But, he said, the mural is about the future. Both he and Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor said they hope the mural will bring in more tourism and give people ideas about what is possible in the Pike County town.

According to Taylor, the community being able to watch Justice paint the town with his passion is also positive for local kids.

“What talent and what you can get out of what he does. It’s so interesting to them. They’ll want to know what to do. They’ll want to know how to do that,” Taylor said. “And that’s what our kids need.”

Though Justice and his family live in Somerset, he said he has plans to paint more of Elkhorn City’s buildings in the future.

“Maybe not this year. Maybe next year,” Justice said. “But it’s gonna happen. So, the art movement in Elkhorn is going up. It’s happening.”

Justice said it will take more work to finish up the Elkhorn mural, but the town has already been buzzing and he is excited to see how people react when it is complete.

You can follow Justice’s art on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.