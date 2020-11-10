Advertisement

Laurel county man arrested on meth charges

Allen Wilder
Allen Wilder(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel county Sheriff Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Landry Collet arrested a man suspected of possessing drugs.

37-year-old Allen Eugene Wilder was arrested near West Cumberland Gap parkway.

Deputies found suspected methamphetamine in the possession of Allen Eugene Wilder. Wilder was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilder was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

