Laurel county man arrested on meth charges
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel county Sheriff Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Landry Collet arrested a man suspected of possessing drugs.
37-year-old Allen Eugene Wilder was arrested near West Cumberland Gap parkway.
Deputies found suspected methamphetamine in the possession of Allen Eugene Wilder. Wilder was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilder was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
