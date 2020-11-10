Advertisement

KSP: Man charged with murder after shooting stepmom

George Henshaw
George Henshaw(Kentucky State Police)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - November 9, 2020, Kentucky State Police Post 11 received a call related to a shooting on Potter Road in Scaffold Cane community of Rockcastle County.

Police say George Henshaw, 42, of Mount Vernon engaged in a verbal altercation with his stepmom Lois Henshaw. During the argument, Henshaw grabbed a firearm and shot 60-year-old Mrs. Henshaw, killing her.

George Henshaw is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Henshaw was transported to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

Detective Ryan Loudermilk of Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London is continuing the investigation. Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Department, Rockcastle County EMS and Rockcastle County Coroner assisted Kentucky State Police Post 11 at the scene.

