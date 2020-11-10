Kentucky program nationally recognized

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft toured the new Volunteers of America Freedom House in Manchester.

The Freedom House is a nationally recognized treatment program for pregnant and parenting women working to overcome substance use disorder. Last year, the program was acknowledged by the American Society for Addiction Medicine to be the only provider in Kentucky and one of only seven in the nation to meet or exceed all of their best practice standards.

“We are providing a high quality, high touch program that is resulting in positive change in our community. Not only are women getting clean and sober, they’re delivering healthy babies and we’re keeping families together.” VOA President and CEO Jennifer Hancock said.

Hancock says they will be setting up fundraisers for people to help support the program during the holidays.

