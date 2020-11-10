Jackson County Sheriff’s office organizing citizen’s watch program to hault increase in burglaries

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just another planned trip to the family cabin for Terry and Sally Brewer, only that is not what happened two weeks ago when they discovered that the house had been broken into.

“It’s very sad because my mom and dad, my dad, this had been a dream of his and so he had built the cabin and, you know, we all used it," Sally Brewer said.

This occurred just days after another burglary had taken place in the area.

An increase in theft in the county over the last month has led to Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hays adopting a citizens' watch program comprised of unpaid volunteers.

“The only arms they will have is that of a camera and their cell phones and their note pads," Hays said.

Brewer believes that in a close-knit community such as Jackson County, the initiative could be very beneficial. She says what was once a relaxing, safe area has now become a place of anxiety and insecurity.

“I’m constantly looking to see if there’s an odd vehicle there," Brewer said. "And you notice more strange vehicles now, and you kind of notice what’s going on.”

Hays says that while the volunteers will be unpaid, their willingness to aid law enforcement will go a long way.

“All we’re wanting to do is make our people safe and secure in their homes, as they should," Hays said. "And we really appreciate the public for stepping up and giving us a hand at this really tough time.”

