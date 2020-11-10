Advertisement

Jackson County sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Health officials say the county now has 42 active cases.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 transmissions continue to increase across Eastern Kentucky, health officials in Jackson County remain on high alert.

The county now has 42 active cases that are currently being monitored as the area remains in the red zone on the transmission map.

Cumberland Valley District Health Department Public Health Director Christie Green says that individuals should continue to follow CDC guidelines if they wish to slow the virus’s spread.

“For the most part, we’re not working with unique clusters of cases right now, we’re just seeing really broad community spread," Green said. "And in some cases, individuals, we’re not able to work with them to really pin down where they came into contact with COVID.”

