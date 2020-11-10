Advertisement

Issues and Answers: Highway safety and transportation projects

By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart on this episode of Issues and Answers.

The three talked about holiday safety initiatives and ongoing construction projects amid the pandemic.

You can watch the full interview above.

