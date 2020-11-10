‘I hope I’m immune’: Kentucky woman shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday its coronavirus vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective following recent clinical trials.

The vaccine, made in collaboration with German company BioNTech, could be the first available to Americans. In a press release, Pfizer said it will soon apply for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the FDA.

Susan Anderson, 64, of Middletown is one of 43,538 participants in Pfizer’s blind study, though she doesn’t know if she received the real drug or the placebo.

“I just hope that a cure comes out quickly,” she said. “I do hope I’m immune, of course.”

For the past two months, Anderson has traveled back and forth to Kentucky Pediatric/Adult Research in Bardstown. In September, she got her first dose of the vaccine and the tools to track any symptoms once a week.

“I have an app on my phone and I just fill out the one question: ‘Do you have any of these symptoms?’” she explained.

Anderson said she did not feel any potential COVID symptoms of vaccine side-effects until she got her second dose three weeks after the first.

“I felt fine, I came home. Went to bed it was on a Friday afternoon, at about 2 in the morning I woke up and I ached all over, y' know, had the achy feeling,” she said.

Since then, Anderson said she feels fine. Four weeks after her second dose of the vaccine she returned to Bardstown so doctors could draw her blood and look for antibodies.

“I want a cure for this, I think it’s impacted every single person you can meet,” she said.

Throughout the study, Anderson said she was allowed and even encouraged to live her normal life so she doesn’t consider it a sacrifice. She said she is “no hero” but was happy to play a role in finding a potential cure.

“I feel quite fortunate that I was able to be a part of it and I just hope that a cure comes out quickly,” she said.

Every volunteer in Pfizer’s study was compensated and will be monitored for an additional two-years after they receive the second dose of the vaccine.

