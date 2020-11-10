Health officials urge people not be complacent as Knox County nears 1,000 COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight months into the pandemic, Kentucky is seeing its highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“We need to have the same level of concern that we had at the beginning of the pandemic," said Knox County Health Director, Rebecca Rains.

As of Monday evening, Knox County has 985 cases of the virus. The county will be the sixth county in our region to reach 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

“Since about the end of July early August we started seeing an uptick in cases, and then all of September and October have been steadily at that higher range mark," said Rains.

Laurel, Pulaski, Whitley and Pike Counties have more than 1,000 cases and Bell County reached that number Monday afternoon.

“We’re seeing a lot of household cases right now, a lot of cases among coworkers and then with the social gatherings as well," said Rains.

Knox County is averaging 13 cases per day which is keeping them in the red category.

“People are just tired of dealing with everything that’s going on surrounding COVID," said Rains.

With the upcoming holiday season, Rains says the number of cases will increase, saying each holiday during the pandemic there has been a spike a few weeks after.

“With the holidays back to back then that is concerning," she said.

Rains told WYMT people have not been upfront and honest during the contact tracing process, as she says people know how to answer questions to get around being quarantined.

“If you meet criteria for quarantine you’ve got to stay home not to have face-to-face contact with anyone and that is the cornerstone of stopping the spread in the community," said Rains. “At the beginning of the pandemic, we got lots of complaints about people not quarantining when they were supposed to. We get very few complaints regarding that anymore, so I think it’s just complacency across the board even with those who maybe aren’t directly affected by the virus.”

Asking people to take contact tracing and COVID-19 guidelines seriously, especially during the holiday season.

“I know that’s hard during the holidays everyone wants to see family and probably more so this year than ever before you know you want that sense of family right now but I know it’s gonna be hard but yeah we would encourage people to stay home as much as possible," said Rains.

Rains says people should only see immediate family during the holidays and to keep gatherings small. She also stressed washing your hands often, wearing a mask and social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.