Health officials encourage Kentuckians to limit family gatherings during holidays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - During Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 briefing on Monday, he said large family gatherings are one of the reasons the deadly virus continues to spread.

“My bigger concern for Thanksgiving is what you do when you get to where you’re going, as opposed to travel,” Beshear said.

Along with Beshear, Dr. Jon Klein with the University of Louisville said families should cancel Thanksgiving and other holiday plans and only spend them with family members who live in the same home.

“Whether it’s Hanukkah, whether it’s Christmas, cancel those get-togethers because those are the things that are keeping you from having our kids back in school,” Klein explained. “Keeping us from having sporting events, that’s where the majority of the spread is occurring.”

Klein said it’s vital that families talk out their plans for safety and make sure they’re taking everyone’s risk factors into account before getting together.

Gov. Beshear said he plans to release Thanksgiving guidelines in the coming days.

