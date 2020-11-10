Advertisement

Health officials encourage Kentuckians to limit family gatherings during holidays

(WLUC/CDC)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - During Governor Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 briefing on Monday, he said large family gatherings are one of the reasons the deadly virus continues to spread.

“My bigger concern for Thanksgiving is what you do when you get to where you’re going, as opposed to travel,” Beshear said.

Along with Beshear, Dr. Jon Klein with the University of Louisville said families should cancel Thanksgiving and other holiday plans and only spend them with family members who live in the same home.

“Whether it’s Hanukkah, whether it’s Christmas, cancel those get-togethers because those are the things that are keeping you from having our kids back in school,” Klein explained. “Keeping us from having sporting events, that’s where the majority of the spread is occurring.”

Klein said it’s vital that families talk out their plans for safety and make sure they’re taking everyone’s risk factors into account before getting together.

Gov. Beshear said he plans to release Thanksgiving guidelines in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday of total cases, positivity rate more than 7%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday
Officials with AHF Products announced a $2.5 million expansion project Monday that will bring...
Southern Kentucky flooring manufacturer planning $2.5 million dollar expansion
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly
‘I hope I’m immune’: Kentucky woman shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial. Photo...
‘I hope I’m immune’: Kentucky woman shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Police, firefighters investigating after ‘very suspicious’ fires at vacant Wise County homes
WYMT Partly Cloudy
November warmth: One more potentially record breaking day before rain returns