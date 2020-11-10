Cold front brings soggy weather Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will start to move in later tonight bringing rain back into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds and showers increase tonight as a cold front inches closer into the mountains. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-60s as that cold cover moves in and keeps us on the warmer side.

Most of the rain arrives Wednesday with highs getting into the upper 60s early in the day. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as that cold front moves through. We should see about 1-2″ fall throughout the mountains. The heaviest rain looks to fall near the Kentucky/Virginia border. Showers will move out Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will stick around for most of the day Thursday as that cold front moves out of the region. Highs will only get into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-40s.

Sunshine returns Friday with a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

It looks like this weekend won’t be as rainy as we initially thought. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s both days with maybe a stray rain chance or two Sunday. Saturday should be mostly dry. Another cold front moves through Sunday bringing us cooler air. Temperatures look to drop into the 50s for highs as we start the new week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.