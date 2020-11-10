City hall closes due to COVID-19

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mayor of Williamson says City Hall offices will be closed from November 9 through November 13.

Mayor Hatfield says this is because employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Once protocols are met, officials will announce a reopening date.

There won’t be a late fee assessed or any cutoffs to utility customers during this time.

The mayor says you can make payments by mail or use the locked drop box on front of City Hall.

