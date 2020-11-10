Advertisement

City hall closes due to COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(WBKO)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mayor of Williamson says City Hall offices will be closed from November 9 through November 13.

Mayor Hatfield says this is because employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Once protocols are met, officials will announce a reopening date.

There won’t be a late fee assessed or any cutoffs to utility customers during this time.

The mayor says you can make payments by mail or use the locked drop box on front of City Hall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday of total cases, positivity rate more than 7%
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday
Officials with AHF Products announced a $2.5 million expansion project Monday that will bring...
Southern Kentucky flooring manufacturer planning $2.5 million dollar expansion
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly
Health officials encourage Kentuckians to limit family gatherings during holidays
‘I hope I’m immune’: Kentucky woman shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial. Photo...
‘I hope I’m immune’: Kentucky woman shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Police, firefighters investigating after ‘very suspicious’ fires at vacant Wise County homes
WYMT Partly Cloudy
November warmth: One more potentially record breaking day before rain returns