Car crash kills one in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car crash that killed one person on Tuesday afternoon.

The car crash happened at the intersection of KY 30 and KY 1394.

After an investigation, officials say a Kia van was traveling northbound on KY 30 attempting a left turn onto KY 1394 and turned in front of a passenger car traveling southbound on KY 30. The van ran into the passenger car.

The driver of the car was airlifted to the UK medical center where they were pronounced dead.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.