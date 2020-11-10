Advertisement

Car crash kills one in Laurel County

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
By Alec Jessie
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car crash that killed one person on Tuesday afternoon.

The car crash happened at the intersection of KY 30 and KY 1394.

After an investigation, officials say a Kia van was traveling northbound on KY 30 attempting a left turn onto KY 1394 and turned in front of a passenger car traveling southbound on KY 30. The van ran into the passenger car.

The driver of the car was airlifted to the UK medical center where they were pronounced dead.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

