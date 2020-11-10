Boyle County hospital reaching capacity as COVID-19 cases increase

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With more people testing positive for COVID-19, more are needing treatment in hospitals.

An ICU in Boyle County is once again nearing capacity.

Dr. Chris Petrey with Ephraim McDowell Health Medical Center feared a fall surge was coming and the beds would fill up.

“Yeah, and we are still in the uphill portion of it," said Dr. Petrey.

From six months to October, they admitted 130 patients. October alone saw 76 patients, and 10 days into November, they have had 34 patients.

“As far as our covid beds we have 3 beds available. We have a total of 15 patients, 14 here, 1 at one of the outlying hospitals," said Dr. Petrey.

Dr. Petrey believes that this will get worse before it gets better and he does not expect to see a peak in cases until late December or January.

The hospital reached its capacity for beds in October. Dr. Petrey says the type of patients has changed.

“Initially it was all nursing homes. As it has progressed over the last two to three weeks especially we noticed most of our patients are coming from homes," he said.

Saying more married couples that are in their 30s and 40s are being admitted together.

“So, it’s more in the community now that in nursing homes," said Dr. Petrey.

Dr. Petrey says they have been treating patients with steroids but he is encouraged by a new treatment just approved by the FDA that could be effective at the onset of symptoms.

