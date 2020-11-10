Advertisement

Anthony Lewis pleads guilty to murder

Anthony Lewis
Anthony Lewis(Perry County Correctional facility)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Anthony Lewis pleaded guilty to murder on October 29th.

Lewis murdered Marlena Hurt and her body was found in Bobby Davis Park in the summer of 2019.

Perry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair sought the death penalty, but then recommended a life sentence after Blair pleaded guilty.

Anthony Lewis is scheduled for sentencing on December 3, 2020.

