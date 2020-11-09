Advertisement

With news of vaccine, Lexington health officials warn against complacency as COVID-19 cases spike

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike in Lexington, the health department says news of a vaccine shouldn’t cause people to get complacent. Especially, since it’s a long way from getting to the general public.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Fayette County saw one death and 338 new COVID cases over the weekend. Saturday set a record with 236 cases.

Unlike earlier in the pandemic, when nursing homes and people returning from hot spots were primary factors, a health department spokesperson tells me there’s not a single cause.

They are still seeing a decent percentage from college students, but also from gatherings where people didn’t wear masks and were in close contact with each other.

They told us while news of a vaccine is good, that doesn’t mean people should stop taking the precautions they’ve been urging for months.

They also want people to know that the vaccine will be given to first responders and those in the medical field, before the general public.

“A vaccine that is widely available is still weeks and months away. We need people to follow the guidelines until that vaccine can get to as many people as possible,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesperson.

Hall told us they think some of the recent increase in cases is from Halloween when people had parties despite the warnings. They are concerned Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers could also see an increase in numbers.

“This is not going away just because the election is over,” Hall said. “This is not going away anytime soon. We have to work together as a community to stop this.”

Three of Lexington’s highest single-day case counts have been in November.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Damage to a headstone.
Community members react to damage left behind in a cemetery
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear introduces campaign helping adults go to college
Local health professionals respond to developments in a COVID-19 vaccine - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Alliance announced that the current memorial will be moved out of Jefferson Square...
Breonna Taylor memorial moved to Roots 101 Museum permanently
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday