With news of vaccine, Lexington health officials warn against complacency as COVID-19 cases spike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike in Lexington, the health department says news of a vaccine shouldn’t cause people to get complacent. Especially, since it’s a long way from getting to the general public.

Fayette County saw one death and 338 new COVID cases over the weekend. Saturday set a record with 236 cases.

Unlike earlier in the pandemic, when nursing homes and people returning from hot spots were primary factors, a health department spokesperson tells me there’s not a single cause.

Fayette County set a new record on Saturday with 236 covid cases.



Health department leaders tell me they hope people aren’t getting complacent. They also tell me news of a vaccine shouldn’t change precautions people are taking.



The latest update from them at 12 on @WKYT. pic.twitter.com/OO5qPZat3F — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) November 9, 2020

They are still seeing a decent percentage from college students, but also from gatherings where people didn’t wear masks and were in close contact with each other.

They told us while news of a vaccine is good, that doesn’t mean people should stop taking the precautions they’ve been urging for months.

They also want people to know that the vaccine will be given to first responders and those in the medical field, before the general public.

“A vaccine that is widely available is still weeks and months away. We need people to follow the guidelines until that vaccine can get to as many people as possible,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD spokesperson.

Hall told us they think some of the recent increase in cases is from Halloween when people had parties despite the warnings. They are concerned Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers could also see an increase in numbers.

“This is not going away just because the election is over,” Hall said. “This is not going away anytime soon. We have to work together as a community to stop this.”

Three of Lexington’s highest single-day case counts have been in November.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.