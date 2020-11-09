Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday of total cases, positivity rate more than 7%

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave Monday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,745 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is now at 7.49%, the highest since early May.

At least 122,567 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,576.

22,942 people have recovered from the virus.

2,248,085 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID numbers 11/9/20
Kentucky COVID numbers 11/9/20(Infogram)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

