Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday of total cases, positivity rate more than 7%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave Monday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 1,745 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is now at 7.49%, the highest since early May.

At least 122,567 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,576.

22,942 people have recovered from the virus.

2,248,085 Kentuckians have received tests.

