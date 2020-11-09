UPIKE’s Jordan Perry named Mid-South Conference men’s basketball player of the week
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Jordan Perry is the Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday.
- Perry scored 34 points in the Bears' 97-75 victory over Rio Grande (Ohio).
- He shot 14-of 19 from the field while connecting on three shots from beyond the arc and making three free throws.
- Perry earns weekly honors for the first time this season and second in his career.
