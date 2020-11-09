Advertisement

Southern Kentucky flooring manufacturer planning $2.5 million dollar expansion

Officials with AHF Products announced a $2.5 million expansion project Monday that will bring 20 jobs to their facility in Somerset. (Photo Courtesy: AHF Products)(AHF Products)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced Monday one Southern Kentucky company will expand its operations, bringing 20 jobs to the region.

Officials with AHF Products, who specializes in hardwood flooring, plan to manufacture a new product line at their facility in Somerset. In a news release, the company said “the new product targets consumers who prefer hardwood flooring for its natural beauty, longevity and the value it provides to the home, but are seeking a strong performance product to stand up to pets, children and heavy foot traffic.”

The project will be a $2.5 million expansion to their existing facility and is already underway. Officials hope to begin production on the new flooring line in February 2021.

“We continue to invest in our Somerset plant due to the quality of the products and dedication to future growth that we see from employees,” said Brian M. Carson, CEO of AHF Products. “Our customers continue to see value in U.S.-manufactured products, and this new development not only creates new-to-the-world technology but continues our commitment to domestic manufacturing and grows our share of U.S.-manufactured wood products.”

The Somerset branch of the Pennsylvania based company opened in 1990. 145 employees currently work at the plant.

You can view the news release from the Governor's office here.

