Sheriff: Help us find stolen scooter

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A scooter in Laurel County was stolen from a business last week.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Nov. 5th from a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

Deputies describe the scooter as a 2012 Dong Fang cc trike model.

Anyone with possible information of where this scooter can be located, call Deputy Daniel Reed at 606-864-6600.

All information is confidential, the sheriff’s office will also accept personal messages shared with their Facebook page.

