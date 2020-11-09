Sheriff: Help us find stolen scooter
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A scooter in Laurel County was stolen from a business last week.
Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Nov. 5th from a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Parkway.
Deputies describe the scooter as a 2012 Dong Fang cc trike model.
Anyone with possible information of where this scooter can be located, call Deputy Daniel Reed at 606-864-6600.
All information is confidential, the sheriff’s office will also accept personal messages shared with their Facebook page.
