Advertisement

Perry County Schools will be closed until November 30

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county, the school board made the decision to...
Following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county, the school board made the decision to remove all students from classrooms.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Superintendent Johnathan Jett released a statement informing parents that schools in the Perry County school district will cancel classes until November 30.

“Over the last few weeks, we have attempted to find ways to bring students back in-person. Unfortunately, with the increase in cases this is not possible at this time,” says Jett.

The plan to cancel classes is to have as many in-person classes as possible this school year. Virtual classes are also canceled, and the decision will add 11 more days of in-person instruction, ending the school year on May 14th.

“We may also choose to cancel school for an additional 10 days at some point to add an additional 10 days of in-person instruction at the end of school. This would provide our students with an additional 21 days of in-person and the school year still end prior to June,” says Jett.

Saturday School will be provided for struggling students beginning in January. The district will continue to provide meals to students throughout the time the school is closed.

For any questions or concerns, contact Jett at jonathan.jett@perry.kyschools.us

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Damage to a headstone.
Community members react to damage left behind in a cemetery
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

"You have to keep our businesses going, there's no need really to shut it down as long if we...
Powell County responds to COVID-19 red zone designation
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
Kentucky Alliance announced that the current memorial will be moved out of Jefferson Square...
Breonna Taylor memorial moved to Roots 101 Museum permanently
A faculty member of Kentucky State University, an HBCU Institution, spoke to us about the...
KSU reacts to Kamala Harris being elected vice president