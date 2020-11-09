Perry County Schools will be closed until November 30

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Superintendent Johnathan Jett released a statement informing parents that schools in the Perry County school district will cancel classes until November 30.

“Over the last few weeks, we have attempted to find ways to bring students back in-person. Unfortunately, with the increase in cases this is not possible at this time,” says Jett.

The plan to cancel classes is to have as many in-person classes as possible this school year. Virtual classes are also canceled, and the decision will add 11 more days of in-person instruction, ending the school year on May 14th.

“We may also choose to cancel school for an additional 10 days at some point to add an additional 10 days of in-person instruction at the end of school. This would provide our students with an additional 21 days of in-person and the school year still end prior to June,” says Jett.

Saturday School will be provided for struggling students beginning in January. The district will continue to provide meals to students throughout the time the school is closed.

For any questions or concerns, contact Jett at jonathan.jett@perry.kyschools.us

