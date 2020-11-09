Advertisement

Near record temperatures likely today

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a very mild weekend for November, the warmer forecast will continue into the new work and school week.

Today and Tonight

We nearly broke the record high on Sunday and we’ll take another shot at it today. The record at NWS Jackson is 80. Our forecast high is 79. Sunny skies will continue for one more full day, so take advantage of that.

Tonight, we’ll see clear skies with a ridge/valley split on temperatures. Valley locations will be closer to 50 while the ridges will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday is a half and half day. We’ll start the day dry with some sun, but clouds will increase quickly and rain chances pick up by the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will still top out in the upper 70s before the cold front swings through. Tuesday night and Veterans Day look soggy. Lows drop into the mid-60s Tuesday night and only climb a few degrees into the upper 60s for Wednesday, if we’re lucky.

After a few scattered rain chances Thursday morning, skies will clear and the forecast looks nice through the end of the work week.

