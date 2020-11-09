Local health professionals respond to developments in a COVID-19 vaccine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Kentucky and the country, good news in the fight against the virus was released Monday.

Work began in January with the deciphering of the COVID-19 genome to make a vaccine.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announcing their progress to reach the final stages of their trials.

Maria Braman, ARH Chief Medical Officer, says it is encouraging news.

“Pfizer has come out today and said that they believe that their vaccine is 90% effective and that they also believe that by the end of this year certainly that they will be able to start releasing some of the vaccines,” said Braman. “The flu vaccine that we encourage people to take annually really is about 60 to 70% effective. So to have a vaccine it’s 90% effective is much higher than I think any of us anticipated.”

With 44,000 people enrolled in the study, more data is still needed to confirm its development and the process will take some time.

“They are then going to be prepared by the end of this month they said by the third or fourth week in November they would have all the data that they need to submit to the FDA to request emergency use authorization and then the FDA will take that under review and that can be from what I understand many weeks,” said Braman.

For those with concerns over receiving a vaccine, Braman says the data to date shows no adverse reactions for the 44,000 people so far to receive it.

“That’s why we are meticulous in the multiple layers before it gets released for human beings to be able to first test on it and then be able to receive the vaccine,” said Braman. “With that number, the large number of people who are testing it on I think we can individually feel that our risk is low and there is greater potential value in us being able to be vaccinated.”

The first round of vaccines is planned to be delivered to first responders and then to a series of other populations.

