Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and reported four new deaths on Monday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced four deaths. One is a 71-year-old man from Knott County. The others are a 73-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Lee County. In Knott County, there are 17 new cases bringing the total to 414 with 205 active. Lee County only reported one new case bringing the total to 185 with 128 of those active. Leslie County has three new cases bringing the total to 156 with 85 of those active. There are seven new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 345 with 162 of those active. Owsley County reported one new case bringing the total to 105 with 43 of those active. Perry County reported 29 new cases which brings the county’s total to 648 with 235 of those active. Wolfe County has 14 new cases bringing the total to 100 with 54 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department now has 1,000 total COVID-19 cases after reported 14 new cases Monday. 85 of those cases are active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 61 new cases and three probable cases. 53 of those new cases come from the Clay County Detention Center. This brings the county’s total to 727 with 277 of those active. Jackson County reported eight new cases and four probable cases bringing the total to 334 with 76 of those active. Rockcastle County has 11 new cases and seven probable cases bringing the total to 306 with 57 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 61 new cases from Saturday through Monday. This brings the county’s total to 1,802 with 667 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported six new cases Saturday, six new cases Sunday and five new cases Monday bringing the total to 1,030.

The Knox County Health Department reported 11 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 985 with 188 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the total to 224 with 41 of those active.

