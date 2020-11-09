Advertisement

KSU reacts to Kamala Harris being elected vice president

A faculty member of Kentucky State University, an HBCU Institution, spoke to us about the significance of Harris has as VP and what it means For recruitment to HBCU’s across the country.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities are elated for one of its graduates, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

A faculty member of Kentucky State University, an HBCU Institution, spoke to us about the significance of Harris has as VP and what it means For recruitment to HBCU’s across the country.

“Regardless of one’s politics, one had a look at that in a favorable way the way we did here we looked at it the HBCU had made it to the White House,” Lucian Yates III said.

Yates is the interim provost and VP for academic affairs at Kentucky State.

He says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a graduate of another HBCU, Howard University located in Washington D.C., will help recruit more students to HBCU campuses.

Yates says this drives the conversation that you don’t have to attend an Ivy League school to make it.

“Wonderful, wonderful thing that we can use now to recruit more students to HBCUs knowing that they can get to the top of their game,” Yates said

“When the news finally broke and hit, if you could hear the Internet, you would have heard nothing but skee-wees everywhere across America,” said Stashia Emanuel.

“Skee-wees” is a call associated with the Greek sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, an organization that proudly claims Harris as a sister.

Emanuel is also a member. She says Harris' promotion increases the visibility of the sisterhood.

“I believe that she would just bring more notoriety more prestige and even more semblance if you will to the organization,” Emanuel said.

To some on this campus, simply seeing a minority woman as vice president gives hope to other young women.

“We see a new day we see a new rising and now other little girls can follow in her footsteps,” Emanuel said.

Some of the people we spoke with on KSU’s campus are already making plans for the January inauguration.

