Kentucky stays outside AP Top 25 after bye week

(WYMT) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year. That extends the Crimson Tide’s record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13. Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game and Ohio State remained No. 3. Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4. Alabama received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame received two first-place votes and now has its best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season. Ohio State got the remaining first-place vote. Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5.

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami (Fla.)

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. Southern Cal

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana

