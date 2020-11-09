Kentucky starts at No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll; Gonzaga ranked No. 1

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari and Kentucky start the season at No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats bring back two members of last year’s SEC title team to go along with three transfers and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

BREAKING: Gonzaga is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll; Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa round out top five.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/pkFyH1yUfH — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 9, 2020

Gonzaga enters the season at the top spot, followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa to fill out the top 25.

The Cats are the highest-ranked SEC team. Tennessee is the only other SEC ranked in the top 25 at No. 12.

Kentucky has five match-ups against teams inside the top 25. They take on No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic, No. 19 Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, No. 19 in the CBS Sports Classic, and No. 12 Tennessee twice during conference play.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.