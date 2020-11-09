Advertisement

Kentucky starts at No. 10 in AP Top 25 poll; Gonzaga ranked No. 1

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Willie Hope and Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari and Kentucky start the season at No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats bring back two members of last year’s SEC title team to go along with three transfers and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Gonzaga enters the season at the top spot, followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa to fill out the top 25.

The Cats are the highest-ranked SEC team. Tennessee is the only other SEC ranked in the top 25 at No. 12.

Kentucky has five match-ups against teams inside the top 25. They take on No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic, No. 19 Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, No. 19 in the CBS Sports Classic, and No. 12 Tennessee twice during conference play.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Damage to a headstone.
Community members react to damage left behind in a cemetery
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Game time set for Kentucky-Alabama
Kentucky stays outside AP Top 25 after bye week
Two-minute drill 10-11
WATCH: Two-Minute Drill as teams around the mountains wrap up regular season play
KHSAA delays high school football playoffs due to climbing COVID-19 cases