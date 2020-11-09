Advertisement

Kentucky Alliance says ‘Cold War’ has started after FOP contract approval

Kentucky Alliance says ‘Cold War’ has started after FOP contract approval
Kentucky Alliance says ‘Cold War’ has started after FOP contract approval(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression began discussion Sunday with a list of topics, including the approval of the city’s contract with the FOP.

Two years of negotiations and both parties came to an agreement; There will be a $10,000-per-year raise for officers and sergeants and better health benefits, while annual clothing and equipment allowances have been taken off the table.

However, people leading protests in the name of Breonna Taylor, like Harmon Jones, addressed the leaders who voted ‘yes’ to the approval.

“It’s bad enough that the city is making us pay for Breonna’s death, then you turn around and make us pay for the police’s raise.  It’s a continuous slap in the face,” said Jones. “Just because it’s getting cold doesn’t mean the protests [stop].  Protests take many forms, summer of riots is over.  We have entered into the ‘Cold War.’”

During the press conference, a Kentucky Alliance member and active protester listed off all 16 councilmembers who voted ‘Yes’ to approve the FOP contract.

Those councilmembers say it’s important to have incentives to keep the officers on the force.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Letcher County, one person dead
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
‘He was a hero’: Longtime Corbin doctor dies of COVID-19, family remembers legacy
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand

Latest News

Harlan County church continues to gather despite coronavirus in safe way
WATCH | Lexington church kicks off annual Thanksgiving food drive
WATCH | Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand