Kentucky Alliance says ‘Cold War’ has started after FOP contract approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression began discussion Sunday with a list of topics, including the approval of the city’s contract with the FOP.

Two years of negotiations and both parties came to an agreement; There will be a $10,000-per-year raise for officers and sergeants and better health benefits, while annual clothing and equipment allowances have been taken off the table.

However, people leading protests in the name of Breonna Taylor, like Harmon Jones, addressed the leaders who voted ‘yes’ to the approval.

“It’s bad enough that the city is making us pay for Breonna’s death, then you turn around and make us pay for the police’s raise. It’s a continuous slap in the face,” said Jones. “Just because it’s getting cold doesn’t mean the protests [stop]. Protests take many forms, summer of riots is over. We have entered into the ‘Cold War.’”

During the press conference, a Kentucky Alliance member and active protester listed off all 16 councilmembers who voted ‘Yes’ to approve the FOP contract.

Those councilmembers say it’s important to have incentives to keep the officers on the force.

