Jenkins’ Kristin Thacker signs with Alice Lloyd College

(WYMT) -Senior Guard Kristin Thacker signed to play basketball at Alice Lloyd College on Monday. Last season Thacker had 182 points and averaged 15 points a game.

Thacker said she’s thankful for her teammates and her coaching staff but is even more thankful that even with the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to sign in front of her friends and family.

“Yeah, it’s really exciting. I’ve been really nervous, but I’m really excited to know that everybody got to be here with everything that’s going on. I just love them all and I’m thankful for the support. I’m just really excited to be able to go ahead and sign and have everything planned for the future. It’s been very important to me to get everything planned, I’m very on the go with everything. I’m just really happy that I got to do this with everybody today,” added Thacker.

