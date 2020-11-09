Governor Beshear introduces campaign helping adults go to college

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Never Underestimate You! The new slogan behind Governor Andy Beshear’s campaign. The Work Ready Scholarship, an effort to boost education and employability among adults.

Several colleges and universities in Kentucky offer over 350 course offerings in high demand programs in health care, manufacturing, business, information technology, construction/skilled trades, and transportation/logistics.

“Building a better Kentucky means supporting educational opportunities for every Kentucky family,” Gov. Beshear said. “During this ongoing pandemic when many Kentuckians are seeking new opportunities this scholarship can help students get free or reduced tuition to take industry-specific, short-term courses that prepare them to get to work in weeks, or they can even choose to earn an associate degree.”

All remaining cost of tuition, fees, federal, state and campus grants are covered by the scholarship, which began in 2017. The scholarship also works towards 60 hours of tuition for anyone who has not earned their associate degree in specific technical programs.

The scholarship services works on a first-come, first-served basis. The campuses listed verifies each student’s eligibility, including enrolment in an approved program.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery. The scholarship award cannot exceed the in-state tuition and fee rates for Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

