Advertisement

Governor Beshear introduces campaign helping adults go to college

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Never Underestimate You! The new slogan behind Governor Andy Beshear’s campaign. The Work Ready Scholarship, an effort to boost education and employability among adults.

Several colleges and universities in Kentucky offer over 350 course offerings in high demand programs in health care, manufacturing, business, information technology, construction/skilled trades, and transportation/logistics.

“Building a better Kentucky means supporting educational opportunities for every Kentucky family,” Gov. Beshear said. “During this ongoing pandemic when many Kentuckians are seeking new opportunities this scholarship can help students get free or reduced tuition to take industry-specific, short-term courses that prepare them to get to work in weeks, or they can even choose to earn an associate degree.”

All remaining cost of tuition, fees, federal, state and campus grants are covered by the scholarship, which began in 2017. The scholarship also works towards 60 hours of tuition for anyone who has not earned their associate degree in specific technical programs.

The scholarship services works on a first-come, first-served basis. The campuses listed verifies each student’s eligibility, including enrolment in an approved program.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University.

The scholarship is funded by the Kentucky Lottery. The scholarship award cannot exceed the in-state tuition and fee rates for Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Damage to a headstone.
Community members react to damage left behind in a cemetery
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
Local health professionals respond to developments in a COVID-19 vaccine - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Alliance announced that the current memorial will be moved out of Jefferson Square...
Breonna Taylor memorial moved to Roots 101 Museum permanently
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, deaths on Monday