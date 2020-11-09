Advertisement

Game time set for Kentucky-Alabama

(WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After they host winless Vanderbilt on November 14, Kentucky will get its biggest test of the season when it travels to No. 1 Alabama. The SEC announced the game times for the match-ups this week. Kentucky will kick-off at the top-ranked Crimson Tide at 4 p.m. eastern time, 3 p.m. local time in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has won six straight over Kentucky and leads the overall series, 37-2-1. Kentucky’s last win in the series came in 1997. The Wildcats beat Alabama, 40-34 in Lexington under head coach Hal Mumme.

The Wildcats kick-off against Vanderbilt this coming Saturday at Noon ET on the SEC Network.

