Dow set to soar 1,500 points after Pfizer officials say COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective

NEW YORK (CNN Business) - US stock futures surged Monday morning after Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective.

Dow (INDU) futures soared 1,500 points, or 5.1%. S&P 500 (SPX) futures were up 3.5%. Yet Nasdaq (COMP) futures were only 0.6% higher as many tech stocks that benefited during stay-at-home orders went into reverse.

Pfizer’s much-better-than-expected vaccine efficacy announcement, albeit an early look at its data, is just what Wall Street had been hoping for. The coronavirus pandemic has caused historic economic turmoil across the globe, and cases are surging to new records every day. That threatens to tip the scales and send the US economy heading in the wrong direction once again.

Although the vaccine is not set to be widely administered soon, Pfizer said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after volunteers have been monitored for two months following their second dose of the vaccine.

Pfizer’s (PFE) stock surged 12% in premarket trading.

The vaccine news was good for pharmaceutical stocks, including Dow components Merck and Johnson & Johnson, both of which were higher before the bell. Cruise lines also soared — Norwegian (NCLH) and Carnival (CCL) were both up more than 30% before the market opened, and Royal Caribbean (RCL) was more than 20% higher. Airline stocks soared, too.

But the news also sent some stocks were tumbling, including Zoom, which has benefited from the stay-at-home work culture since the spring. Zoom (ZM) shares tumbled 15% in premarket trading.

Other companies that have performed well during the pandemic, including Amazon, Netflix and Clorox, fell. Amazon (AMZN) shares were down more than 3%, and Clorox (CLX) and Netflix (NFLX) sank 5%.

Oil, which had been plunging as the economy took a turn for the worse, was up 8% Monday morning.