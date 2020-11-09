Advertisement

Dow set to soar 1,500 points after Pfizer officials say COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective

This Dec. 4, 2017 file photo shows the Pfizer company logo at the company's headquarters in New...
This Dec. 4, 2017 file photo shows the Pfizer company logo at the company's headquarters in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drewm Fuke, File)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN Business) - US stock futures surged Monday morning after Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective.

Dow (INDU) futures soared 1,500 points, or 5.1%. S&P 500 (SPX) futures were up 3.5%. Yet Nasdaq (COMP) futures were only 0.6% higher as many tech stocks that benefited during stay-at-home orders went into reverse.

Pfizer’s much-better-than-expected vaccine efficacy announcement, albeit an early look at its data, is just what Wall Street had been hoping for. The coronavirus pandemic has caused historic economic turmoil across the globe, and cases are surging to new records every day. That threatens to tip the scales and send the US economy heading in the wrong direction once again.

Although the vaccine is not set to be widely administered soon, Pfizer said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after volunteers have been monitored for two months following their second dose of the vaccine.

Pfizer’s (PFE) stock surged 12% in premarket trading.

The vaccine news was good for pharmaceutical stocks, including Dow components Merck and Johnson & Johnson, both of which were higher before the bell. Cruise lines also soared — Norwegian (NCLH) and Carnival (CCL) were both up more than 30% before the market opened, and Royal Caribbean (RCL) was more than 20% higher. Airline stocks soared, too.

But the news also sent some stocks were tumbling, including Zoom, which has benefited from the stay-at-home work culture since the spring. Zoom (ZM) shares tumbled 15% in premarket trading.

Other companies that have performed well during the pandemic, including Amazon, Netflix and Clorox, fell. Amazon (AMZN) shares were down more than 3%, and Clorox (CLX) and Netflix (NFLX) sank 5%.

Oil, which had been plunging as the economy took a turn for the worse, was up 8% Monday morning.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Damage to a headstone.
Community members react to damage left behind in a cemetery
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant in...
EU puts tariffs on US but hopes for change with Biden
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Already flooded, South Florida feeling wrath of Eta
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.