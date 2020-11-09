Community celebrates Bell County boy fighting cancer with drive-by birthday parade

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WXIX/WYMT) - The ongoing pandemic did not stop the family of a little boy fighting cancer from celebrating his birthday in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The community transformed the city into a safe and special place to celebrate Caisyn Fuson.

“He is one of the bravest kids that we have ever come across,” Sarah Duty with The Good Boy Foundation said. “Obviously, fighting cancer is not easy, and just his smile can light up a room from anywhere.”

Caisyn is from Bell County but has been living at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati for more than one year. It has become his temporary home as he fights Neuroblastoma.

On Sunday, the sidewalk outside of the building turned into the perfect spot for Caisyn’s third birthday party. There was a celebration in the form of a drive-by parade.

“We’re just gonna drive by, honk. We’ve got presents to deliver,” Brittani Ristau, the president of the Good Boy Foundation, said before the event Sunday. “We’ve got cake to deliver, and hopefully he can have a really special day.”

Caisyn’s relatives worked with The Good Boy Foundation, a non-profit, to make the three-year-old’s dreams come true.

2020 has been difficult for Caisyn’s family members as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic, making them especially thankful for priceless moments.

“We haven’t seen our family in eight months, so this is the first time he’s gonna see his grandparents,” Brittany Fuson, Caisyn’s mother, said.

“It’s been hard because we’re scared to go out and eat or anything, which we were before, but now with the therapy he’s doing now, it could kill him,” said Fuson.

Strangers, friends, and family members lined the streets to honk and cheer for little Caisyn, who was wearing his Spider-Man outfit, fitting for a real-life superhero.

“He has so many people follow his story and that are crazy about him, and we are so thankful,” Fuson said.

Anyone can follow Caisyn’s journey on Facebook.

Organizers with The Good Boy Foundation said they are dedicated to helping the families of children fighting cancer. Ristau said they help by hosting events for them, bringing therapy dogs to patients and donating care packages.

Their main focus is on encouraging people to help increase funding for childhood cancer.

