Color map for school in W.Va. updated; Mingo still red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The updated metric map for the upcoming week of school in West Virginia shows counties in our region shaded in colors that prevent in-person learning from being held.

The update came more than six hours after it was supposed to be released due to the Dept. of Education doing “further validation of data."

Mingo County is in the red again. This will be the fifth week in a row schools in Mingo County will not be able to have in-person learning due to their status as a red or orange county.

Putnam, Lincoln, and Jackson counties are orange, meaning no in-person learning can go on this week for those districts either.

In-person learning in Wayne County will be able to resume after the county dropped to yellow from last week’s orange status.

Logan County improved from gold to green this week.

