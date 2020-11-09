Clouds increase Tuesday, rain chances return Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will start to increase tomorrow as a cold front moves into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see those mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll start out with sunshine tomorrow but clouds will start to increase throughout the day as our next system moves into the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. Clouds and showers move in later Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Extended Forecast

A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing soggy weather into the mountains. Highs will only get into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. About 1-2″ of rain is possible starting Tuesday night and lasting throughout the day Wednesday. We should start to clear out heading into Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine will return later Thursday and stick around for your Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Sadly, another system moves into the mountains Saturday bringing soggy weather back into the mountains. We are still uncertain about how much rain will fall and the timing but be prepared for some rain heading into the weekend. Highs look to remain in the upper 60s this weekend.

