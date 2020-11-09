Charleston police Hybrid Unit boards abandoned homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Abandoned buildings is a problem Charleston Police enacted their Hybrid Unit to take care of.

Kelcey Hodges was relieved to hear more houses were boarded up last week.

“I am just concerned about the kids and the environment and the needles everywhere sometimes I have my daughter and I’ll walk her and I can’t even let her fall,” said Hodges.

Charleston Police boarded up houses with evidence of squatters. The Hybrid Unit said they boarded up two abandoned houses on the West-Side, one on the Southside and two on the East-End.

“I guess it makes them feel safe to know we don’t have to worry about a whole bunch of people being on porches that they are not suppose to be on,” said Hodges.

Dwan Davis lives across the street from abandoned homes on Ruffner Avenue.

“They are still going to hang out there,” said Davis. “So there is nothing I can say about it.”

Charleston Police say if you know of any abandoned buildings in a neighborhood that needs to be addressed to contact CPD.

Police said they offer people experiencing homelessness help with an outreach coordinator in situation where they have to write people who are trespassing and experiencing homelessness a citation.

“'If you know of any abandoned buildings in your neighborhood that needs addressed, or any individuals experiencing homelessness that may benefit from the services of our outreach coordinator, please call us at (304) 348-6470 or message us on Facebook,” said Charleston Police on social media.

