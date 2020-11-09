Advertisement

Cameron joins other Republican attorneys general in amicus brief about Penn. mail-in ballots

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As President Donald Trump disputes elections results in the courts, Kentucky Republican leaders are following suit.

Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts

Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for more scrutiny regarding vote totals.

Earlier in the day, Senator Rand Paul condemned mail-in ballots and Rep. Andy Barr released a statement saying, in part, “the integrity of our elections should be of utmost importance...we must ensure that all legal votes are counted that any reports of irregularities are investigated.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has also joined other Republican attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Pennsylvania. The top law enforcement officials claim the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled state law.

“By saying that you don’t even have to have a postmarked ballot on Election Day, and it can be received three days later, creates conditions that are ripe for fraud and abuse,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt.

Before the election, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had extended the deadline to return absentee ballots to November 6. Governor Tom Wolf had asked the court to extend the deadline due to delays in US Postal Service delivery times.

While the Trump administration and Republicans hope to gain ground on the courts, critics say the legal actions are unlikely to change the outcome.

“It’s disheartening for them. Work of the local election officials who are really the heroes of this election," said Joshua Douglas, UK professor. "They worked in a pandemic to run this election really well.”

Republicans hope the US Supreme Court will overrule some of the recent rulings of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding the election.

