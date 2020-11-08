Somernites Cruise brings jeeps, money to area

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 300 Jeeps made their way to Pulaski County this weekend for a Show and Shine, cruises, and trail rides over Saturday and Sunday.

The non-profit hosted the first Jeep Nationals this year despite the coronavirus. An event the organization wanted to bring to the area back in March but being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the past, we would put on 7 classic car shows events in downtown Somerset,” said Keith Floyd, the Executive Director of Somernites Cruise. “We saw the popularity of the Jeeps and we had some requests from Jeep owners to have a Jeep Show.”

Vendors were also on hand, including one local business, Wreckless Motorsports.

“Vendors will travel across the country for events like this,” said Rhiannon Helderbrand, with Wreckless Motorsports. “It just gets the name out there. It’s a huge deal for a small business starting out to get this kind of representation.”

“I found that Jeep owners consider owning a Jeep more like a lifestyle than just transportation,” said Lewis Kemish, the owner of Wreckless Motorsports.

Vendors were able to show off their products, possibly earning new customers from different parts of the region.

“There aren’t a lot of jeeps specific stores so to find one that actually has the parts and the knowledge,” said Erika Hall with Wreckless Motorsports.

Those businesses aren’t the only ones capitalizing on the extra income. The visitors also bring money into the community.

“It helps your hotels it helps your gas stations it helps your restaurants all of those cabins. Especially during this time of year when it’s the off-season, there’s nothing else is going on. The lake is pretty much done,” said Floyd.

The event is expected to be an annual event offered by Somernites Cruise. The event is also expected to grow at least twice in size after the pandemic.

