Advertisement

Lexington church kicks off annual Thanksgiving food drive

"A lot of people in worse shape than they were in last year because of the pandemic, and a lot of people out of work and not sure what's going to happen next," says Crossroads Lexington reach out director Brent Barger.
"A lot of people in worse shape than they were in last year because of the pandemic, and a lot of people out of work and not sure what's going to happen next," says Crossroads Lexington reach out director Brent Barger.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving can be synonymous with turkey, gravy, and pie. For some, the feast is a luxury that’s hard to afford.

“A lot of people in worse shape than they were in last year because of the pandemic and a lot of people out of work and not sure what’s going to happen next,” says Crossroads Lexington reach out director Brent Barger.

Sunday the church kicked off its annual Thanksgiving food drive.

“Provide a little hope for people in a difficult year, difficult time,” Barger says.

Anyone can go to the Crossroads Church in Lexington to pick up a box. Then, they’ll fill that box with classic Thanksgiving ingredients. Finally, this box will make it to a family in need of a turkey day meal.

“I think that sitting together at the table with your family and not worrying about that is just, it’s a day that can bring a smile to someone’s face,” says Volunteer Kim Fultz.

Fultz is organizing a group of people. This group aims to put together 12 boxes, each box feeding 10 to 12 people. All in all, Crossroads has the goal of providing 100,000 people in Ohio and Kentucky with a meal.

For Kultz it’s about bringing families together, and maybe providing a distraction during a trying time.

“A good day, a day to celebrate, and so I’m just excited to have the opportunity to give that to somebody who might not have the resources this year,” Kultz says.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the drive, you can visit the Crossroads website at crossroads.net/tfd.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Letcher County, one person dead
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
‘He was a hero’: Longtime Corbin doctor dies of COVID-19, family remembers legacy
'There’s just no words’: Organization raising money for family of Pikeville toddler who died in Lexington

Latest News

Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand
Dry conditions continue Monday, rain chances return later this week
Mingo County Health Department announces COVID testing initiative
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues