Governor Beshear: New weekly record set, Sunday cases top more than one thousand

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,177 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths today as the coronavirus continues to spike in the Commonwealth.

“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

This is the highest weekly total since the pandemic began, with 12,421 cases being reported since last Monday. This is also the 19th consecutive day in which more than 1,000 cases have been announced, the last day in which fewer than a thousand cases were announced was October 19.

120,838 Kentuckians have contracted the virus and 1,565 Kentuckians have died since the pandemic began.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, the number of recoveries will not be updated until Monday.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

