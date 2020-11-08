Dry conditions continue Monday, rain chances return later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures and sunny conditions continue into the new week, but rain chances are on their way!

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those nice, clear, and sunny conditions that we have been seeing all day. We saw very warm conditions today, and we will hang onto that warmth through the evening.

Tonight, we will have beautiful clear skies. Temperatures will cool down, but not a lot. Lows only drop into the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

The warm weather will continue into the new week. Monday highs will be in the upper 70s, getting close to that 80-degree mark. Rain chances return Tuesday evening and continue overnight into your Wednesday.

We will start to see a few more clouds Tuesday. Tuesday morning looks pretty dry, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances return Tuesday evening and continue overnight into your Wednesday.

A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us clouds and soggy conditions. Highs start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s early, but temperatures look to drop throughout the day. Have the rain gear ready to go if you are going to be heading out for any Veterans Day plans because scattered showers will be on and off throughout the whole day.

The good news is this system moves out fast. We should be dry by Thursday and Friday. Clouds should slowly decrease both days as well. Highs will drop back down in the mid-60s.

As of now, the weekend ahead is looking pretty nice. We should be mostly dry and sunny once again; however, a stray shower does look possible in the afternoon hours. Highs will remain in the mid-60s.

