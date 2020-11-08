Harlan County church continues to gather despite coronavirus in safe way

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday is an important day for the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“We have a saying that it’s the Lord’s Day saying it’s Church time in the mountains," said Friendship Baptist Pastor, Sean Daniels.

Many people take part in traditions that some have had since their childhood.

Kelly Daniels: “We were used to getting up I’m going to Sunday school and dividing into small classes,” said Kelly Daniels. “I taught Sunday school a lot.”

Something her son misses the most?

“Seeing my friends,” said Aiden Daniels.

While things have looked different, Friendship Baptist Church continues to gather just in a different way.

“We knew right off the bat that we had to do something to protect our people and that is what this has all been about Is trying to use godly wisdom as much as we can to protect congregation," said the pastor. "We didn’t wanna get anybody Sick and you know congregated together inside the church building.”

The property owners of the vacant building in Village Center Mall in Harlan offered the parking lot to the church. Each Sunday since Easter, the church has gathered weather permitting.

“I think people feel comfortable in coming to this kind of setting during the pandemic,” said Sean Daniels.

The church plans to do what they have done for rainy Sundays when the weather turns too cold, to gather in the parking lot.

The gatherings bring nearly 200 people each week, providing some form of normalcy during the pandemic.

“Just seeing your brothers and sisters in the car beside you in the cars, that does help out two. Just knowing that we’re all in this together,” said Kelly Daniels.

Through the most important aspect of Sunday mornings.

“It may look a little different and it’s outside but we’re still able to come together at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings and have church and have worship. And that’s why we continue to do what we do,” said Daniels.

Sunday the group honored Veterans with Veterans Day coming up Wednesday.

