Sunny skies continue for the remainder of the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures and clear conditions continue the next couple of days!

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those nice, clear, and sunny conditions that we have been seeing all day. We got into the mid-70s today, and we will hang onto that warmth through the evening.

Tonight, we will have beautiful clear skies. Temperatures will cool down, but only drop as low as the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some patchy fog could build up late overnight.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will wake up to a little fog, but overall it will be a fantastic day. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with highs getting into the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine will be blaring, and it will be a great day to let the kids and furry friends play outside. We even stay warm overnight, with temperatures only dropping into the mid-50s.

The 70s continue into the new week. We will start to see a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday with highs getting closer to the upper 70s. Rain chances return very late Tuesday evening and continue overnight into your Wednesday.

A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us clouds and soggy conditions. Highs start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s early, but temperatures look to drop throughout the day. Have the rain gear ready to go if you are going to be heading out for any Veterans Day plans because scattered showers will be on and off throughout the whole day.

The good news is this system moves out fast. We should be mostly dry by Thursday and Friday, with just a few stray pop-up showers possible. Clouds should slowly decrease both days as well. Highs will drop back down in the mid-60s.

As of now, Saturday is looking pretty nice. We should be dry and sunny once again, with highs cool and in the lower 60s.

