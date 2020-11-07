Governor Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman offer congratulations to President-elect Biden

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman joined fellow Democrats nationwide in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 Presidential election.

“Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Governor Beshear said in a Facebook post. “We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian.”

The race was called by the Associated Press, as well as major outlets including CBS, Fox News, and CNN , after President-elect Biden was declared the winner in Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

“America voted in record numbers, and this election is historically significant as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is the first woman and woman of color to win,” Lt. Governor Coleman said. “I am also proud our incoming First Lady Dr. Dr. Jill Biden is a lifelong educator.”

President Trump has not conceded the race and has indicated that he will contest the result of the election.

If you would like to read the statements from the Governor and Lt. Governor, you can do so below:

