Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By Jordan Whitaker and Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,162 new cases and 17 new deaths in Kentucky on Saturday, the highest total for a Saturday since the pandemic began and the third consecutive day this week more than 2,000 cases were reported.

At least 119,661 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,561.

21,513 people have recovered from the virus.

Governor Beshear said, “Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday, and sadly we are also reporting 17 more deaths,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Kentuckians, we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”

The positivity rate is now at 7.17%.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

