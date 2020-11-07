Advertisement

Federal officials investigate University of Kentucky diversity training

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky says federal officials are investigating an online diversity training session where students were put into a mandatory break-out session “that segregated students by race.”

UK spokesman Jay Blanton told the Lexington Herald Leader that the episode in August is being reviewed by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

Blanton said Thursday that the training “should not have happened, and it will not in the future.”

The incident was first publicly reported by an on-campus conservative student group and led to a request that the Justice Department also investigate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash on Highway 80 in Prestonsburg
Missing Leslie County man found dead
’He’s the one you’ll always remember’: Former Prestonsburg High School football player dies in crash on US 23
Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges
Governor Beshear announces more than 2,000 cases Thursday

Latest News

'There’s just no words’: Organization raising money for family of Pikeville toddler who died in Lexington
WATCH | Group of Fayette Co. parents speaking out after incident at football game
WATCH | How will Senator McConnell work with a possible Biden presidency?
Leslie County Schools shifting to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 transmission